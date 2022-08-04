Pillar Induction is an international supplier of induction heat-treat equipment, with headquarters in Brookfield, Wis., and additional support facilities located around the world. We are a customer-focused, quality-driven organization, whose technical innovation and superior workmanship is demonstrated in the durability and reliability of our products.

We manufacture induction equipment for a wide variety of applications, including hardening, tempering, annealing, stress relief, curing, brazing, soldering, melting and forging. Pillar’s complete line of SCR and transistorized power supplies is complemented by accessories such as vertical and horizontal scanners, lift and rotate fixtures, and custom cell configurations.

Our commercial processing facility, located in the greater Detroit area, offers full production processing capabilities and laboratory development programs as well as induction coil manufacturing and repair. Our skilled personnel are dedicated to exceeding our customers’ quality expectations and delivery requirements.

Whether you need parts processed or equipment for inhouse production, we have a solution.