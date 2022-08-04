Great pride is taken in our achievements of manufacturing quality products with outstanding performance for over 60 years. National Element Inc. was founded on the values of quality, ethics and integrity. Our experienced team delivers the highest quality of workmanship with exceptional customer service. Our patents prove to be a testimony of our goal to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed the requirements and expectations of our customers.

Since 1960, National Element Inc. has partnered with major manufacturers to create solutions for their industrial heating needs. We customize products to perform in a diverse variety of furnaces. National Element Inc. supports a full line of industrial electric heating elements. Our 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Brighton, Mich., includes fabrication, machining, welding and a large inventory of resistance alloys – from standard to custom-engineered for the heat-treating industry.

www.nationalelement.com