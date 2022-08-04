Lindberg/MPH is a leading manufacturer of standard and custom industrial heat-treat furnaces. Their line of heat-treat furnaces includes pit, box, IQ and belt-type designs for the ferrous and nonferrous markets. In addition to heat-treat furnaces, Lindberg/MPH designs and manufactures a full line of melting and holding furnaces for nonferrous alloys. The nonferrous melting and holding equipment designs offered include wet hearth melting, stack melters, dry hearth, crucible/pot melting, aluminum holding and autoladle dosing.

As a leading OEM supplier, the aftermarket team at Lindberg/MPH is factory-trained to provide parts and service support on any industrial oven or furnace regardless of manufacturer. Aftermarket services include preventive maintenance, temperature uniformity surveys, instrument calibrations, replacement parts, installation services and more.

