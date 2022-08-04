L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. designs and builds high-temperature furnaces, ovens, quench tanks and heat-treating systems. We specialize in batch production furnaces and ovens, particularly applications requiring high uniformity and controlled atmosphere. L&L sells and services equipment worldwide.

A 60-year-plus reputation for sophisticated engineering, quality workmanship, excellent documentation and professional service has resulted in a large and growing base of satisfied customers, many of them larger and very particular customers. Manufacturing and engineering are integrated in one 17,000-square-foot facility just south of Philadelphia, Pa.

L&L employs approximately 20 total for both office and factory, many with 10 or more years of experience. Each project is fully documented and supported by our highly trained staff. From initial contact to our start-up and service technicians, L&L provides detailed customer service uniquely suited to the markets we serve. Our customers can be assured of professional service throughout the life span of our equipment.

