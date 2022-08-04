Jackson Transformer Co. is a leading designer and manufacturer of transformers, reactors, chokes and other magnetic products. We have been developing, designing and manufacturing magnetic products since 1955. Our range of products includes: air or water cooled; open, encapsulated or enclosed; single or three phase; DC or 50 Hz to 450 kHz; 5 VA to over 15,000 kVA.

We also provide repair and reconditioning services on transformers used in induction heating equipment, regardless of original manufacturer. Jackson Transformer is an ISO 9001:2015-registered company.

For more information, please visit our website at www.jacksontransformer.com. Think quality … think Jackson!