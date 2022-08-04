Nucor Corp. will add a new melt shop at its bar mill in Kingman, Ariz. The $100 million facility will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs. Construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Nucor announced its intention to build a new melt shop at one of its existing bar mills in the western United States in September 2021. Nucor Steel Kingman is the ideal location for this project because it is a rolling mill that converts steel billets into coiled wire rod and rebar but lacks a melt shop.

“This investment in a new melt shop at our Arizona bar mill is part of our strategy to grow our core steelmaking business and will help us maintain our market leadership position in steel-bar production,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor. “Adding new melt-shop capacity will help meet the growing demand for steel-bar products in the western region.”

Wire rod and rebar are used primarily in concrete reinforcement for the construction of roads, buildings, bridges and other structures. Nucor produces steel by recycling scrap metal into new steel products. Last year the company’s steel-bar products averaged 98.5% recycled content.