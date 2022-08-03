One Global Partner for Any Combustion Application

Featuring the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of proven thermal process solutions, Honeywell Thermal Solutions helps customers all over the world deliver heat efficiently, accurately and safely. We provide everything from products and complete combustion solutions to post-install training and services for applications ranging from commercial to heavy industrial and everything in between – virtually anywhere you do business.

Honeywell Thermal Solutions has the largest installed base of burners, valves, sensors and controls in the world. With more than 100 years of industry-leading innovation and on-the-ground experience, we provide global solutions aligned to specific regional requirements.



