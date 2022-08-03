Founded in 1995, multi-generational family owned and operated Hi-Temp Products Corp. has proven to be an enduring company with more than 500 highly regarded client relationships earned over 25 years. We have reputably worked in the thermal-processing equipment industry as a custom manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of high-temperature heating components and industrial heating systems.

We have a foundation of over 18 years of heating system design and fabrication experience gained while working for industry-recognized and highly regarded Kanthal Sandvik Company. The company culture has deep roots in the industry and a unique range of technical knowledge and practical experience that continues to differentiate Hi-Temp Products as a notable outfit with an ability to serve the industry.

Forging a longstanding relationship with our customers – our most important relationship – is our prevailing goal.



