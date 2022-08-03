Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems designs, manufactures and services a full line of thermal-processing equipment for virtually any process. Gasbarre’s offering includes: continuous and batch atmosphere equipment that serve customers in the automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, energy and commercial heat-treating industries; and continuous and batch vacuum furnace systems that serve a wide range of thermal-processing applications and can be adapted to nearly any production process.

Gasbarre’s continuous atmosphere line includes mesh-belt furnaces for annealing, brazing and sintering. The continuous atmosphere line also includes pusher furnaces for applications requiring processing above 2050°F (1120°C). The flexible batch atmosphere product line includes integral-quench furnaces with associated companion equipment; large box, car-bottom and tipup furnaces; and top-of-the-line nitriding and ferritic nitrocarburizing systems. Finally, Gasbarre’s line of modular vacuum furnaces offers the ultimate versatility for small- to high-volume production. The modular design allows for efficient processing for a wide range of thermal processes. All equipment can be designed to meet the strictest of standards, such as AMS 2750 and CQI-9 requirements.

Gasbarre also provides a full range of aftermarket services. This includes replacement parts, alloy and custom fabrications, rebuilds and upgrades. Gasbarre is ISO 17025-certified and has technicians available to perform calibrations, maintenance, equipment moves, troubleshooting and equipment evaluations.

Gasbarre is dedicated to serving its customers by providing products and services that combine value and design flexibility through knowledge and understanding of your process. For each piece of equipment, Gasbarre takes a 360-degree approach. From sales and applications engineering to equipment design, manufacturing, commissioning and never-ending aftermarket support, our team of engineers, metallurgists and technicians understand your process from all angles. Gasbarre’s technical capability and commitment to service will ensure your success today and into the future!