Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, plans to invest approximately $4 billion to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kan. The project could create up to 4,000 new jobs. Panasonic Energy plans to expand its production of EV batteries as the automotive industry shifts to more sustainable electric technologies. The planned facility in Kansas supports the company’s commitment to contribute to society by reducing global carbon emissions. The announcement comes five years after Panasonic Group began production of lithium-ion batteries at Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA) in Sparks, Nev. While PENA’s operations in Sparks will continue, the new facility in Kansas is intended to further support Panasonic’s long-term commitment to advancing the EV industry in the United States.

“With the increased electrification of the automotive market, expanding battery production in the U.S. is critical to help meet demand,” said Kazuo Tadanobu, president and CEO of Panasonic Energy. “We aim to continue driving growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerating toward a net-zero emissions future.”