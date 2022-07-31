For over 56 years, Equipment Controls Company (better known as ECCO) has been focused on delivering innovative solutions driven by the everyday challenges our customers face. We take pride in providing customer satisfaction through our professionalism, ethical standards and exceptional product knowledge.

ECCO represents and distributes quality products from established manufacturers, including Pietro Fiorentini, Sensus, Romet, Sensit and many more.

Headquartered in Norcross, Ga., ECCO is one of the largest North American distributors of gas measurement products, gas control products and data acquisition products. These include natural gas pressure regulators, flow meters, pressure gauges and related accessories for the industrial, commercial, OEM and heat-treatment markets.

We offer a wide selection of products and sizing assistance, as well as certified calibration services to factory standards, troubleshooting and technical support. Equipment Controls has a complete inventory of parts and products available for same-day shipping.

Contact our product specialists today to discuss the full range of products and solutions Equipment Controls Company has to offer. Call 800-554-1036 or email sales@equipmentcontrols.com.



