The DMP CryoFurnace has an upper temperature limit of 650°C and low limit of -185°C, and it can be built in a variety of sizes and loading configurations. This enables customers to complete tempering cycles for a variety of parts and materials in a single unit with repeatable results. Utilizing a single unit minimizes product handling or mishandling, optimizes floor space and increases product throughput. Multiple tempers and/or freezes are recipe-driven, not dependent on operator availability, fan efficiency or season.

The CryoFurnace has been designed with the end user, operator, in mind. So loading, starting a (multi) segment recipe and unloading after a finished cycle can be completed in a few simple steps. Data management is also simplified with the help of an onboard recorder system that compiles a single encrypted data package after the recipe is completed.