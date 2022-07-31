CEIA is a leading manufacturer and designer of medium- to high-frequency induction heating units that feature high energy efficiency with minimum operating costs. This extensive experience, along with continuous and scrupulous technological research, ensures CEIA products offer the highest quality and safety standards.

Next to a wide range of generators (Power Cube), the product family includes control units (Master and Power Controllers) for the semi-automatic and automatic management of the heating cycles, a full range of optical pyrometers equipped with low-intensity laser aiming, wire solder dispensers for low- and high-temperature applications, and a complete line of accessories. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to customers in North America.

Learn more at www.ceia-usa.com.



