Busch Vacuum Solutions is a leading manufacturer of vacuum pumps, blowers, compressors and tailor-made vacuum systems. Additional support comes from our nationwide factory-direct after-sales service team to help ensure your pump’s reliability and performance.
Our vacuum solutions are suited for a full range of heat-treating processes and integrate into existing equipment seamlessly. COBRA dry screw vacuum pumps are the ideal replacement for oil-sealed piston pumps.
The oil-free compression chamber enables better throughput and a higher quality product. Combined with Busch PANDA boosters, the resulting combination (COMBI system) is a robust package delivering high pumping speeds in harsh industrial environments.
Our products include:
- Vacuum pumps and systems
- Blowers and compressors
- Spare parts and accessories
- Measurement Equipment
- Leak Detectors
- Digital condition monitoring
Our after-sales services include:
- Nationwide field service and centers
- Vacuum pump exchange
- Overhaul and repairs
- Maintenance
Maximize your production output with vacuum by Busch.
Busch Vacuum Solutions
516 Viking Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
1-800-USA-PUMP