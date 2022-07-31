Busch Vacuum Solutions is a leading manufacturer of vacuum pumps, blowers, compressors and tailor-made vacuum systems. Additional support comes from our nationwide factory-direct after-sales service team to help ensure your pump’s reliability and performance.

Our vacuum solutions are suited for a full range of heat-treating processes and integrate into existing equipment seamlessly. COBRA dry screw vacuum pumps are the ideal replacement for oil-sealed piston pumps.

The oil-free compression chamber enables better throughput and a higher quality product. Combined with Busch PANDA boosters, the resulting combination (COMBI system) is a robust package delivering high pumping speeds in harsh industrial environments.

Our products include:

Vacuum pumps and systems

Blowers and compressors

Spare parts and accessories

Measurement Equipment

Leak Detectors

Digital condition monitoring

Our after-sales services include:

Nationwide field service and centers

Vacuum pump exchange

Overhaul and repairs

Maintenance

Maximize your production output with vacuum by Busch.

Busch Vacuum Solutions

516 Viking Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

1-800-USA-PUMP

info@buschusa.com

www.buschusa.com