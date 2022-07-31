For over 30 years, Avatar Instruments has earned a reputation for producing reliable, rugged SCR controllers. Our experienced engineering staff is constantly making improvements in functionality and appearance of our products.

Founded in 1990, Avatar Instruments has decades of practical and engineering experience. From 1990 to 2014, Avatar Instruments was located in southeastern Pennsylvania. As of November 1, 2014, Avatar Instruments moved to Lewes, Delaware. The move was necessary due to our expanding customer base and production needs. The facility is three times larger than the previous location (not including our new standalone warehouse building.)

A new high-voltage test lab was built to order and is fully operational. An increase in staff means faster turnaround times.

SCR power controllers are our main business. We design, build, test and ship all of our products from our Lewes facility. Our printed circuit boards and custom metal parts are all made in the United States.





Our main goal is to provide safe, straightforward solutions to industrial electric heater control, and our extraordinary understanding of the conditions under which our products must operate guarantees that our SCR controllers meet expectations. Whether it is taking your idea from prototype into production or creating a custom multi-zone control panel, Avatar Instruments makes sure that it will get done quickly and efficiently.

All Avatar products are tested and designed to work in real-world environments, including industrial power lines, at temperatures of 122°F. Our standard product line is UL508 and cUL listed to ensure safety. Avatar Instruments was the first manufacturer to offer a five-year warranty on our SCR power controllers.

Our engineering staff has over 20 patents to their credit since 1957. Over the years, Avatar Instruments has produced custom SCR power controllers and options to our standard product line for various OEM requirements.

We are leaders in providing SCR power controllers for any application. Tell us your application, and we’ll find the solution. We look forward to building power controls and panels for your needs.