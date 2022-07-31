Ajax TOCCO, headquartered in Warren, Ohio, is a global supplier of custom induction heating systems. Induction heating provides an effective, controllable and economical solution for the precise treating of a wide range of parts and applications. Ajax specializes in providing solutions for a variety of industries using various processes, including hardening, tempering, annealing, stress relieving, curing, brazing, soldering, melting and forging – to name a few. We focus on understanding the needs of our customers to design the best equipment for your specific application.

Our dedication to our customers is continuous. From installation to 24/7 emergency parts and service to preventive maintenance plans to complete rebuilds and retrofits, Ajax TOCCO is committed to keeping your lines up and running.

Ajax TOCCO Magnethermic

1745 Overland Ave. NE

Warren, OH 44483

800-547-1527

www.ajaxtocco.com



