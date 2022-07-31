Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. In addition to high-purity industrial gases, the company provides gas handling equipment and technology, gas atmospheres, and unmatched industry experience and technical knowhow to help heat treaters and metals processors improve product quality and consistency, reduce operating costs, increase production and optimize gas use.

Air Products helps customers optimize their heat-treating processes by providing controlled atmosphere solutions and enabling equipment, as well as process optimization and troubleshooting. It operates a state-of-the-art lab in Allentown, Pa., where new application development and customer support activities are performed. The heat-treating lab includes furnaces capable of testing a wide variety of atmospheres, metallurgical and atmosphere analysis equipment, thermodynamic equilibrium and diffusional calculation capability, as well as computational fluid dynamics modeling. By leveraging these capabilities, Air Products’ engineers can simulate customer operations prior to actual field testing.