Air & Energy Systems has been designing state-of-the-art, custom-built process heating equipment for over 45 years. We have designed gas-fired ovens for applications from 250°F to 1000°F and industrial furnaces from 1000°F to 2300°F.

Industries we have served include electrical components, ceramic, investment casting and heat treating. We are located in the Charlotte, NC, area and work with companies throughout North, Central and South America.

All of our ovens are PLC controlled and utilize all the best manufacturers of combustion and recuperative burner systems. Our equipment is designed for low maintenance, high performance and ease of operation.

We also upgrade existing heating equipment from the inside out, providing complete refurbishing of linings for improvement of operation and uniformity of production processes.

We provide our systems shop-assembled or turnkey on-site installation.

To learn more about Air & Energy Systems, contact us at:

PO Box 1218

Matthews, NC 28106

704-814-9221

Bill@airandenergyinc.com

https://www.airandenergyinc.com