Nitrex delivered a horizontal nitriding furnace to Hydro Extrusion Norway. The furnace can handle loads up to 1,760 pounds (800 kg). It includes Nitreg technology to optimize process parameters for optimal die quality and a neutralizer for a clean process. The decision to order this furnace was made because Hydro Extrusion Norway had to replace an old decommissioned furnace at its Magnor plant. The new nitriding equipment had to integrate with the existing infrastructure of the plant and fit into the specific floor space.

According to Nitrex, the furnace trials produced very good results, and the company was able to deliver the turnkey system quickly. Nitrex has installed over 20 nitriding systems in Hydro plants worldwide.