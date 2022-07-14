Nitrex Vacuum Furnaces shipped a large vertical vacuum furnace to an engine MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) company in South America. The company repairs jet engines, components and integrated systems for commercial and military aircraft. The vacuum furnace was ordered to expand production capacity, modernize the company’s plant, and meet quality standards and accreditations. The furnace was ordered from Nitrex’s GM Enterprises division, which was acquired by Nitrex in 2020 and now operates under the Nitrex Vacuum Furnaces name. It is designed for vertical bottom-loading applications and is suited for processing high-stacked loads and larger and taller workpieces, such as aircraft engine components. The company will use the furnace for annealing and stress relieving.

The furnace measures 84 inches in diameter x 84 inches high (2,134 mm x 2,134 mm), has a 6,000-pound (2,727-kg) maximum capacity and operates at temperatures ranging of 1000-2500°F (540-1371°C). It uses a circular hot zone with 360-degree gas-cooling nozzles that ensure even gas distribution for optimal cooling. For heavy and large cross-section parts, an optional bottom cooling system helps direct gas over the area for fast and uniform cooling.