Thermal Product Solutions LLC (TPS), a provider of thermal-processing products and test solutions, acquired Redline Chambers. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Redline Chambers manufactures vacuum chambers and systems for the aerospace, defense, energy, electronics and medical industries. The company specializes in providing vacuum technology and leak-testing solutions.

TPS has brands including Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, MPH, Wisconsin Oven and now Redline Chambers. The Redline Chambers acquisition supports the continued growth of TPS within the vacuum chamber market.

“Redline’s ability to engineer and manufacture vacuum chambers and systems will bolster TPS’s ability to serve customers in this expanding market,” said Greg Jennings, president and CEO of TPS.