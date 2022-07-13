Bodycote is expanding its hot isostatic pressing (HIP) capability in Greenville, S.C. The new HIP capacity, which will be online by the end of 2022, will focus on developments in additive manufacturing (AM) and advanced materials. The two additional vessels further extend the company’s range of installed capacity around the world. Bodycote’s Nadcap-accredited Greenville site, which holds several OEM approvals, consists of numerous vacuum furnaces and other capabilities suited to support AM customers. The Greenville site serves aerospace, defense, medical and general industrial customers throughout the southeastern region.

Bodycote has more than 50 HIP vessels of varying sizes in multiple locations. Processing capabilities can accommodate components that are nominally up to 6.5 feet in diameter x 12 feet high and weighing over 65,000 pounds.