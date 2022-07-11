VACTEST vacuum measurement equipment is designed to combine the latest advances in vacuum measurement technology with exceptional manufacturing quality. This makes it possible to match the right measurement technology to each process. Robust construction, reliability and measurement accuracy are key features of these devices, making them ideal to monitor and control vacuum processes in industry or research. A number of different sensor technologies in the VACTEST series cover the entire range between rough vacuum and ultrahigh vacuum. Product lines include VACTEST digital transmitters, VACTEST analog transmitters, VACTEST mobile gauges and VACTEST active sensor controllers.
Industry Products
Vacuum Measurement Equipment
Busch Vacuum Solutions
July 11, 2022
No Comments