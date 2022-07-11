The North American CertiFire is an IIoT device for automatic combustion system tuning. The auxiliary hardware device is designed to tune a furnace combustion system quicker and to tighter tolerances, streamlining temperature uniformity surveying and certification. Preconfigured for each system, the technology is plug-and-play compatible with most industrial control equipment. Using its patent-pending algorithms, the tuning accuracy of the North American CertiFire surpasses manual tuning, with the ability to tune a Class IV (±20°F) furnace beyond the temperature uniformity of Class I (±5°F). Through advanced data processing and real-time analytics, the device gives insight into degradation, expected maintenance, predicted failures and a smarter recertification window.
Automatic Combustion System Tuning for Heat-Treat Furnace Uniformity Surveys
