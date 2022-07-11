The Advanced Solution Control System (ASCS) is portable all-in-one plating system featuring dripless technology. Thanks to the system’s technique of non-drip selective plating, all chemical solutions flow through the SMART tools before being recycled back into the cart’s solution management system – right at the surface of the workpiece. The result is a cleaner, more environmentally friendly and inherently safer working environment. This piece of electroplating technology is also entirely portable, enabling it to be brought directly to the specific part or component. In addition to aiding throughput and productivity, the reduced ergonomic risk will offer safety benefits to operators and employees.
Plating System with Dripless Technology
SIFCO ASC
July 11, 2022
