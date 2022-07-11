Model VSC43USB, a compact transducer with a chemical-resistant ceramic sensor and FKM sealing, is ideally suited for rough industrial environments. It measures independent of gas type and offers an extended measuring range from 2000 down to 1 mbar (absolute pressure) as well as from -1060 to +1200 mbar (relative pressure). The USB interface increases flexibility and enables quick and easy interconnection to other portable devices. This allows a plug-and-play connection to all common computers or Android smartphones to display the measured vacuum precisely and quickly during process monitoring.  

