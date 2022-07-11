Model VSC43USB, a compact transducer with a chemical-resistant ceramic sensor and FKM sealing, is ideally suited for rough industrial environments. It measures independent of gas type and offers an extended measuring range from 2000 down to 1 mbar (absolute pressure) as well as from -1060 to +1200 mbar (relative pressure). The USB interface increases flexibility and enables quick and easy interconnection to other portable devices. This allows a plug-and-play connection to all common computers or Android smartphones to display the measured vacuum precisely and quickly during process monitoring.
Vacuum Transducer for Industrial Environments
Thyracont Vacuum Instruments
July 11, 2022
