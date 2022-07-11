New compact Roots pumps with high pumping speeds from the HiLobe series cover a wide range of applications that call for large chambers to be evacuated rapidly. They can be used in numerous industrial vacuum applications, including electron-beam welding, vacuum furnaces and rapid evacuations (load lock chambers or leak detection systems). These vacuum pumps are also suitable for use in coating applications. With their individual speed control, they can be adapted to customer-specific requirements. HiLobe shortens pump-down times by around 20% compared to conventional Roots pumps. Rapid evacuation also saves costs and increases the efficiency of production systems. The use of energy-efficient drives and the optimized rotor geometries of the pumps reduces energy costs by more than 50%.
Industry Products
Vacuum Pumps for Industrial Applications
Pfeiffer Vacuum
July 11, 2022
No Comments