Lindberg/MPH shipped a gas-fired exothermic atmosphere generator to a manufacturer. The unit is equipped with a mixing control system for exothermic gas generation that includes a touchscreen LCD color display and paperless chart recorder. The maximum exothermic gas output for the generator is 1,000 ft³ per hour. The combustion chamber is designed with a reinforced, water-jacketed steel shell insulated with a high-temperature refractory lining. The chamber includes UV flame detection and peep sight for observation of main burner operation. There is a fire-check at the burner inlet that will automatically block the mixture line in the event of a backfire. An electrically latched manual reset valve in the gas inlet line will shut down the generator in the event of low gas pressure, high gas pressure or electric failure.

The atmosphere generator is accompanied by a refrigerant-atmosphere gas dryer that has the capacity to cool the generated atmosphere gas to approximately +40°F dew point. The cooling system rapidly cools the generated gas to condense out moisture. It utilizes a 1-HP water-cooled condensing unit with high/low and differential oil-pressure safety switches along with a hot-gas bypass valve to prevent freeze-up during reduced load conditions.