Industrial Heating published its first Buyers Guide eBook in July 2021. Well, it’s back in 2022.

The Buyers Guide eBooks includes ALL of our directories: March’s Commercial Heat Treaters Directory, April’s Aftermarket Directory, July’s Buyers Guide (Manufacturers and Products) and November’s Materials Characterization & Testing Buyers Guide. All of these directories are now in one convenient location. They can also be found individually on our website.

The Buyers Guide eBook will be deployed via email several times to keep you up to date with the latest information from all of our trusted suppliers.

Despite the digital-only format, the Buyers Guide itself has remained exactly the same. It was launched over three decades ago to help our readers make better and more informed purchasing decisions. That is still the case today. We do this by compiling the thermal-processing industry’s leading equipment manufacturers and suppliers and providing a way for readers to contact them.

The Products Directory is still broken down into four main categories for convenience: Furnaces, Ovens & Kilns; Components, Supplies & Materials; Refractories & Insulation; and Controls, Instrumentation & Test Equipment. When searching online, simply find the piece of equipment or service you’re looking for, and the companies that supply it are listed. Click on the company name to see all of its contact information. If you want to search out a specific company, you can easily do that as well.

The Commercial Heat Treaters Directory, Aftermarket Directory and Materials Characterization & Testing Directory all work the same way.

Industrial Heating’s annual Buyers Guide may look different today than it did a couple of years ago, but its content – and its mission – has not changed at all. Look for it in your inbox.

In This Issue

We have decided to start a new tradition at Industrial Heating. Last July, in celebration of our 90th anniversary, we re-published five of the most popular articles on our website (based on page views). It was well received, so we opted to do the same thing in 2022.

This July issue includes five of the most viewed feature articles on our website over the past five years. In an effort to be fair, we tried to cover a range of topics. These features have already appeared in the pages of Industrial Heating, and they are all overwhelmingly popular on www.industrialheating.com. We hope you enjoy.





Thermal Processing Continuing Education Center

Are you looking for ways to earn professional development hours (PDHs) or continuing education credits (CECs)? The Thermal Processing Continuing Education Center, developed jointly by the thermal brands of BNP Media, offers courses specifically focused on industrial thermal processing.

Courses currently available include:

Understanding LPC: Fundamentals and Latest Advances in Low Pressure Carburizing Technology

Vacuum Leak Detection

Vacuum Furnace Maintenance

Forging is Advanced Manufacturing

Each course is free and requires the successful completion of a quiz. Learn more at thermalcenter.bnpmedia.com.