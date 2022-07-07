Tenova and SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. signed a deal for the delivery of Consteel Evolution, Tenova’s low-impact technology for steel manufacturing. It will be the first of its kind in the Philippines and will be installed in SteelAsia’s new melt shop in Lemery, Batangas, in 2024. Tenova’s scope of supply includes an electric-arc furnace (EAF), secondary metallurgy station, billet caster, fume treatment plant (FTP), material-handling systems and all engineering services. The new Consteel Evolution melt shop will recycle local scrap metal to produce high-grade billets for steel sections.

According to Tenova, Consteel Evolution technology saves energy, decarbonizes steel production and reduces environmental impacts through efficient energy recovery and pollution-control innovations. SteelAsia aims to increase its output by maximizing the use of scrap metal. The company operates six manufacturing plants across the Philippines. It is expected to open its seventh plant this year and increase its annual output from 2 million metric tons of steel to 3 million metric tons.