This fall the Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) will offer its Combustion Seminar and Safety Standards and Codes Seminar October 3-4 in Indianapolis, Ind.

“The IHEA Seminars provide fantastic educational opportunities both in the combustion field and industry safety standards and codes,” said Brian Kelly, IHEA’s education committee chairman. “IHEA’s Combustion Seminar offers essential education on basic and advanced combustion subjects, and the IHEA Safety Standards and Codes Seminar provides the latest updates on the NFPA 86 Standard and other safety related topics that are unique in the industrial heating market.”

The concurrent technical seminars will be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center. The schedule provides attendees the benefit of expanding their technical knowledge and allows time to visit with IHEA members and companies represented by IHEA seminar speakers.

Industry experts deliver technical content to the thermal-processing industry at IHEA seminars.





For over half a century, the Combustion Division of IHEA has delivered quality education for those in the thermal-processing industry. IHEA’s Combustion Seminar will provide attendees with updated and relevant information from experts in combustion technologies. It is designed for those responsible for the operation, design, selection and/or maintenance of fuel-fired industrial furnaces and ovens. Seminar speakers are industry leaders in combustion and members of IHEA. Attendees will receive 15 Professional Development Hours upon completion of the two-day event. Registration is open at https://www.ihea.org/event/Combustion22.

IHEA’s Safety Standards and Codes Seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of the NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces. This is the first opportunity for attendees to learn about the most recent updates to the standard. Speakers have firsthand knowledge in the development of NFPA 86 and serve on the technical committees that develop the changes. They will explain the updates in the 2023 NFPA 86 edition, which will be released this summer. Attendees will also receive a copy of the newly released NFPA 86 Standard for Ovens and Furnaces with their registration. Visit https://www.ihea.org/event/Safety22 for more details and registration information.

Infrared curing demonstrations enhance the knowledge gained of the technology.

IRED Seminar

The Infrared Equipment Division of IHEA (IRED) is partnering with the Chemical Coaters Association International to present the Powder Coating and Curing Processes Seminar September 20-21 in Henderson, Nev. Attendees learn everything from pretreatment and powder materials to curing processes and testing equipment for powder coating. There will be live demonstrations and time in a custom coater facility for attendees to see the processes up close and try their skills at spraying powder and curing a part. Instructors from all subject matters will be on hand throughout the seminar to guide attendees and answer questions. Complete details are available at https://www.ihea.org/event/PCCSept22.







Interactive sessions give attendees hands-on experience to increase learning at IHEA seminars.



Learn Online

In addition to in-person training, IHEA is also offering an extensive six-week online course. Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating will run from October 24 through December 11. IHEA’s online course has been a successful source of high-level education for those who prefer a virtual learning experience. A basic understanding of process heating and some engineering background are recommended to register.

The curriculum includes combustion fundamentals and fuels; combustion equipment for gaseous and liquid fuels; advanced heat transfer principles; elements of heat transmission; heat balance and efficiency calculations; and fundamentals of electrical heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students and evaluate their knowledge of the material. Instructor interaction is available during the weekly forum discussions and via email. Students receive an electronic copy of IHEA’s Fundamentals of Process Heating Handbook with registration. For a complete list of the topics covered and to register, visit https://www.ihea.org/event/OnlineFall22.

Join IHEA

IHEA members can take advantage of discounts on all events or may use member vouchers to attend. Learn about all the benefits of IHEA membership at www.ihea.org/benefits.

Industrial Heating Equipment Association

859-356-1575

www.ihea.org

All images provided by IHEA.