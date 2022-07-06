OWZ Ostalb, a commercial heat treater in Aalen, Germany, purchased an electrically heated endothermic gas generator to replace its old generator. The EndoFlex S, manufactured and supplied by UPC-Marathon, one of Nitrex’s business units, includes an air cooler, an automatic nitrogen purge system and additional CH4 monitoring to meet the highest safety standards. OWZ Ostalb has been using the EndoFlex S since September 2021, and it has been running nonstop ever since. At start-up, UPC checks that all safety features function perfectly and provides detailed training to users.
The old generator had to be replaced because it had no automatic process control and was not able to control the dew-point efficiency in situations where the ambient air changed too much. Also, old components that were difficult or impossible to replace reduced the generator’s overall efficiency even further.
“OWZ Ostalb chose us because we offered the most valuable product with the best-in-class gas mixing and control system, the EndoInjector, and the highly efficient ReactionCore multi-retort system to deliver a reliable, on-demand supply of quality endogas, resulting in significant CO2 savings for their heat-treating operations,” said Daniel Panny, product manager at UPC-Marathon in Germany.