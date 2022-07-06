OWZ Ostalb, a commercial heat treater in Aalen, Germany, purchased an electrically heated endothermic gas generator to replace its old generator. The EndoFlex S, manufactured and supplied by UPC-Marathon, one of Nitrex’s business units, includes an air cooler, an automatic nitrogen purge system and additional CH 4 monitoring to meet the highest safety standards. OWZ Ostalb has been using the EndoFlex S since September 2021, and it has been running nonstop ever since. At start-up, UPC checks that all safety features function perfectly and provides detailed training to users.

The old generator had to be replaced because it had no automatic process control and was not able to control the dew-point efficiency in situations where the ambient air changed too much. Also, old components that were difficult or impossible to replace reduced the generator’s overall efficiency even further.