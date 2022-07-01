Steel Dynamics Inc. announced the creation of a strategic joint venture with Aymium, a producer of renewable biocarbon products. Steel Dynamics owns 55% of the joint venture, which will operate under the name SDI Biocarbon Solutions, and Aymium owns the remaining 45%. Initial plans for the joint venture include the construction and operation of a biocarbon production facility to supply Steel Dynamics’ electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel mills with a renewable alternative to fossil-fuel carbon using Aymium’s patented technology. The initial facility’s production capability is expected to be more than 160,000 metric tons per year, for an estimated capital investment of $125-$150 million. The facility is planned to begin operation in late 2023.
Business News
Steel Dynamics Announces Partnership to Reduce GHG Emissions
July 1, 2022
No Comments