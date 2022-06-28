SECO/WARWICK will supply a vacuum furnace to Atlas Autos Ltd., the largest manufacturer of motorcycle parts in Pakistan. The furnace is intended for hardening and tempering processes, and it will be used for special large-size die production. The furnace, which has an effective work zone measuring 600 x 600 x 900 mm (23.5 x 23.5 x 35.5 inches), will improve and increase Atlas Auto’s hardening process capacity and will also improve the economics of the plant’s process production. It is currently in the production stage and will be shipped to Pakistan in the second half of 2022.

According to SECO/WARWICK, the Vector vacuum furnace can be used for most standard hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat treatment and brazing processes. The characteristic feature of the solution is directional cooling, which allows the system to cool dies of various shapes in a different way. The furnace is equipped with convection heating – a system that improves the efficiency of heat transfer when heating at lower temperatures. The Vector ordered by Atlas Autos is equipped with an efficient and ergonomic medium vacuum pumping system and a cooling system based on a gas blower, ensuring maximum hardening pressures of up to 15-bar abs.