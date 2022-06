According to a report, specialty metals producer Allegheny Technologies Inc. moved its headquarters from Pittsburgh, Pa., to Dallas, Texas, and officially changed its name to ATI Inc. The company, on its website, said: “ATI is now our official company name. We adopted the name most of you know us by because while the challenges we solve are difficult, our name doesn’t have to be.”

The announcement was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.