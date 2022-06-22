Vista Metals Georgia broke ground on a $30 million expansion project at its Adairsville manufacturing facility. The expansion follows the completion and launch of its sixth cast house in spring 2021 and represents the second phase of the company’s nearly $100 million long-range capital plan, which includes the installation of its seventh aluminum cast house, melting furnaces, homogenizing ovens and support equipment.

The new cast-house expansion project will occur alongside the building of a new finishing facility, which will support downstream processing and value-added products serving the aerospace extrusion, forging and rolling markets. The expansion projects are expected to be fully operational in 2024. According to Vista Metals Georgia, the current expansion will strive to ensure there is sufficient casting and finishing capacity to support a recovering market for now and into the future.