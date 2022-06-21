The Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors and Executive Officers. Serving as president is Jeff Valuck of Surface Combustion Inc.; vice president is Brian Kelly of Honeywell Thermal Solutions; and treasurer is Jeff Rafter of Selas Heat Technology Co. Scott Bishop of Alabama Power – a Southern Company assumes the past president position. Valuck has been an active IHEA member for nearly a decade and has served as the Government Relations Committee chair for many years. IHEA also welcomed Ben Gasbarre of Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems to the Board of Directors in 2022-23.

To complete the Board of Directors for 2022-2023, the following members continue their service: Gary Berwick of Dry Coolers; Alberto Cantu of Nutec Bickley; Bob Fincken of Super Systems Inc.; Doug Glenn of Heat Treat Today; Francis Liebens of SOLO Swiss Group; John Podach of Fostoria Infrared; Jason Safarz of Karl Dungs Inc.; Michael Stowe of Advanced Energy; and John Stanley of Karl Dungs, Inc.

In addition, IHEA announced the members who serve as chairpersons on its committees and divisions. The Government Relations Committee is led by Valuck; the Safety Standards and Codes Committee is led by Safarz; the Education Committee is led by Kelly; and the Marketing Communication & Membership Committee is led by Erik Klingerman of Industrial Heating. The Infrared Division is chaired by Bishop, and the Induction Division is chaired by Stowe.