Alcoa Corp. announced a $51 million project to increase the production capacity at its Mosjøen smelter in Norway by 14,000 metric tons per year (mtpy). Alcoa’s Mosjøen location currently has a nameplate capacity of 200,000 mtpy, and the investment is expected to increase that capacity to 214,000 mtpy by the end of 2026. Amperage to the site’s two potlines will be increased via improved electrical infrastructure, including the installation of new high-voltage cabling and switching equipment. The planned investment will also improve the site’s existing anode production processes. Alcoa also recently announced that its Mosjøen facility is operating an induction furnace that uses renewable energy to melt and recycle scrap aluminum.

The Mosjøen smelter is fully powered by renewable energy and produces rolling ingots and foundry alloys, including metal for Alcoa’s Sustana line. In that brand family, Mosjøen produces EcoLum aluminum, which offers less than 4.0 metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent emissions (scope 1 and 2) from bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and casting. It also produces EcoDura aluminum, which includes at least 50% recycled content.