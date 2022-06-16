Researchers at FIU’s College of Engineering and Computing received a $2 million award from the Department of Energy (DOE) to help develop technology to prevent, detect, analyze and mitigate cyberattacks against U.S. energy systems.
The project, “Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Tools (ArtIT) for Cyber Hardening of Power Grids,” involves developing AI techniques and analytics that identify attacks in real-time and create intelligent controllers to enhance the bulk power system’s attack resiliency. The team will then validate and test the tools in collaboration with utility and industry partners.