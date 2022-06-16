BASF is further expanding its North American Apprenticeship Development Program and welcoming nearly 100 apprentices at 20 manufacturing sites across the country. The program offers an opportunity to gain on-the-job training and earn industry-recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage.

BASF is currently collaborating with 19 colleges to ensure comprehensive and integrated training in addition to the practical experience participants gain at its operating facilities. The company’s 2022 roster of new apprentice hires include an average 44% female selection rate, further supporting the BASF’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing.