Alcoa Corp. is supplying low-carbon aluminum to Hellenic Cables S.A., one of the largest cable producers in Europe. According to Alcoa, its EcoLum brand has a carbon footprint that is approximately 3.5 times better than the industry average.

Produced at hydroelectric-powered aluminum smelters, EcoLum aluminum has no more than 4.0 metric tons of CO 2 emissions for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions across the entire production chain.

Hellenic Cables operates five manufacturing plants across three countries and manufactures power, telecommunication and submarine cables.