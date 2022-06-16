Collins Aerospace opened a new additive-manufacturing (AM) center in Monroe, N.C. The facility includes two 3D printers, with plans to add more. It joins the company’s existing global network of AM centers in Iowa, Minnesota and Singapore to support the next generation of aircraft.

the expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities at its Monroe campus. The company completed a $30 million expansion of the site in 2021 and has since invested an additional $15 million. The 160,000-square-foot MRO facility serves more than 300 customers across the aerospace and defense industry. Collins has also increased the size of Monroe’s workforce, bringing on more than 70 new employees in the past year.