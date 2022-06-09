Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete industrial thermal systems, signed an agreement to acquire Eurotherm from Schneider Electric. Eurotherm provides temperature, power and process control, measurement and data management equipment, systems, software and services for global industrial markets. The company’s headquarters are in Worthing, United Kingdom, with core manufacturing operations in Lędziny, Poland.

“Combining Eurotherm’s complementary controls technologies with Watlow’s focus on thermal systems, our shared engineer-to-engineer sales models and our focus on common markets will allow Watlow and Eurotherm to better serve all of our respective customers,” said Rob Gilmore, St. Louis, Mo.-based Watlow’s CEO. “This acquisition will help us expand our presence in Europe and extend our electronics and controls capabilities globally.”