Quintus Technologies supplied a hot isostatic press (HIP) to Israel’s T.A.G. Medical Products Corp. The HIP, which was installed in May 2022, will ensure the production of implants and surgical tools with the optimal material properties required by the exacting environments in which they are used. Proprietary features such as high-pressure heat treatment (HPHT) and uniform rapid quenching (URQ) enable the press to produce finished MIM parts with maximum theoretical density, ductility and fatigue resistance. According to T.A.G., the Quintus press will serve for implants and minimal cutting tools production, where high material uniformity and good mechanical properties are required.

Incorporating heat treatment and cooling in a single process, HPHT combines stress-relief annealing, HIP, high-temperature solution annealing, high-pressure gas quenching (HPGQ), and subsequent aging or precipitation hardening in one integrated furnace cycle. The consolidation of multiple steps in the HIP allows several functions to be performed in a single location, with fewer pieces of equipment on the production line.

The HIP’s furnace chamber has a diameter of 6.69 inches (170 mm) and a height of 11.4 inches (290 mm). It operates at a maximum pressure of 207 MPa (30,000 psi) and a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C).