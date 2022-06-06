Tata Steel awarded PSNERGY LLC of Erie, Pa., a contract to install its Total Combustion Solution (TCS) on all of the steelmaker’s industrial furnaces. The TCS is designed to reduce emissions and increase furnace throughput by measuring, maximizing and maintaining energy input through the combustion process. The project will be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

This IIOT solution consists of combustion monitoring and alerting. It is capable of delivering simple, yet actionable, combustion performance reports, which results in reduced equipment downtime. Radiant-tube inserts will also be installed to absorb and radiate energy into the load. This package makes up PSNERGY’s TCS, which is proven to increase productivity and reduce emissions, according to the company.