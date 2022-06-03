Ford Motor Co. announced plans to invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The company will also convert nearly 3,000 temporary UAW-Ford workers to permanent full-time status. These actions are part of the company’s Ford+ growth strategy and include plans for an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup for North America, as well as an all-new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers.
The investment includes:
- A $2 billion investment and 3,200 union jobs, including the creation of nearly 2,000 jobs, throughout three assembly plants in Michigan to increase production of the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck to 150,000 per year at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn; produce an all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne; and an all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The investment also includes $35 million to build an all-new Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe that will create more than 600 union jobs, with operations expected to begin in 2024 to help accelerate parts shipments for Ford customers
- A $1.5 billion investment and 1,800 union jobs at Ohio Assembly Plant to assemble an all-new EV commercial vehicle starting mid-decade, along with an additional 90 jobs and $100 million investment between the Lima Engine and Sharonville transmission plants.
- A $95 million investment and 1,100 union jobs for a third shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant to increase production of the Transit commercial van and the all-new E-Transit electric van.