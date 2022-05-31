United States Steel Corp. employees joined United Steelworkers leadership, key partners and elected officials to celebrate the company’s investment in a pig-iron caster at its Gary Works facility in Gary, Ind. The installation of the pig-iron caster is a key part of U.S. Steel’s metallics strategy. The machine will be fed with iron ore from the company’s Minnesota Ore Operations, Minntac and Keetac. The produced pig iron is expected to supply up to 50% of the ore-based metallics needs for Big River Steel in Arkansas. Pre-construction for the caster began in the first quarter of 2022, and start-up is expected in early 2023. The $60 million investment will add approximately 25 new jobs to the facility.

“Mined, melted and made in America has always been important to us, and recent world events have demonstrated how critical self-reliance is,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt. “This investment at Gary Works, to create the necessary material for our lower-emissions electric-arc furnaces, is the perfect example of combining the best of integrated and mini-mill technologies.”