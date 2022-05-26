Lindberg/MPH shipped a gas-fired cyclone pit furnace to a manufacturer. The furnace has a maximum operating temperature of 1400°F (760°C) and a gross load capacity of 2,750 pounds. The medium-velocity burner and combustion train is estimated at 355,000 BTU/hour. The furnace’s load space is 25 inches in diameter and 36 inches high. The outer shell is constructed of industrial steel and has an alloy liner backed up with insulating brick and block insulation.

The furnace includes a set of type-K thermocouples, a manual cover lid lift and a control panel with excess temperature control. It was completely factory assembled, pre-wired and pre-piped prior to shipment. According to Lindberg/MPH, the furnace is an identical duplicate of a unit the manufacturer previously purchased.