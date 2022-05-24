Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is increasing its investment to more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to further its goal to lead sustainable and smart mobility solutions. The group’s investment plans are designed to accelerate innovation and mobility electrification. The move supports carbon-neutrality goals with new technologies and contributes to manufacturing in the United States. As part of the investment, HMG announced a $5.54 billion plan to establish its first dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility in Georgia to build a range of electric vehicles. The plant, located on 2,923 acres in Bryan County, will break ground in early 2023 and is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units.

According to HMG, the new facility, which will implement many of the company’s advanced intelligent manufacturing technologies, will help it become one of top three EV providers in the U.S. by 2026. Through the battery manufacturing facility, HMG also aims to establish a stable supply chain and build a healthy EV ecosystem in the U.S.

HMG allocated a series of additional expenditures to foster future businesses such as robotics, advanced air mobility (AAM), autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI). The investments will enable HMG to offer diverse mobility products and services with greater safety and convenience.