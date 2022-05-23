The ideal sectioning process in high-volume production environments is one that maintains cut quality while maximizing throughput. This is the focus of a free webinar hosted by Industrial Heating on June 28 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). “Sectioning of Complex Components for High-Volume Metallographic Sample Preparation,” sponsored by Struers, will discuss the factors to consider when sectioning metallographic samples in a high-production environment.
Free Webinar Discusses Metallographic Sample Preparation
May 23, 2022
No Comments